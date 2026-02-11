Trump considers exiting North American trade pact – China Daily

NEW YORK– US President Donald Trump is considering exiting the North American trade pact, a Bloomberg News report cited people familiar with the matter on Wednesday as saying.

Trump himself negotiated the trade pact involving the United States, Canada and Mexico in his first term as US president. The report injects uncertainty into renegotiations of the pact, local media reported.

Trump has in recent weeks leveled new tariff threats at Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on whether to reject some of Trump’s tariffs, months ahead of the midterm elections. Votes will start with a resolution to stop Trump’s tariffs on Canada, local media reported.