Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump considers exiting North American trade pact – China Daily

Trump has in recent weeks leveled new tariff threats at Canada and Mexico.

Published

NEW YORK– US President Donald Trump is considering exiting the North American trade pact, a Bloomberg News report cited people familiar with the matter on Wednesday as saying.

Trump himself negotiated the trade pact involving the United States, Canada and Mexico in his first term as US president. The report injects uncertainty into renegotiations of the pact, local media reported.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump has in recent weeks leveled new tariff threats at Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on whether to reject some of Trump’s tariffs, months ahead of the midterm elections. Votes will start with a resolution to stop Trump’s tariffs on Canada, local media reported.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News