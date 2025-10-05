Connect with us

Odinga’s Press Secretary Dennis Onyango said the misinformation was part of a coordinated smear campaign by a 'struggling' opposition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila faults ‘struggling’ opposition over health rumours, declares continued support for Ruto

Raila’s Press Secretary Dennis Onyango said the misinformation was part of a coordinated smear campaign led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP’s Eugene Wamalwa, whom he described as “a struggling team” intent on dragging Odinga into their political battles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — The Raila Odinga Secretariat has dismissed reports that the ODM leader is unwell, accusing a group of politicians opposed to President William Ruto of spreading malicious claims about his health.

In a statement issued Sunday, Odinga’s Press Secretary Dennis Onyango said the misinformation was part of a coordinated smear campaign led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP’s Eugene Wamalwa, whom he described as “a struggling team” intent on dragging Odinga into their political battles.

“The political formation of impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his struggling team of Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, among others, are on a familiar campaign of misinformation on the health of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga,” the statement read.

Onyango claimed the group had “co-opted sections of the traditional media” to amplify falsehoods allegedly sourced from bloggers and AI-generated content, presented as investigative reports.

“The hope of this team then and now is to bully Hon. Raila to provide a backroom for them to ride on in their struggle against President William Ruto,” Onyango stated.

He affirmed that the ODM leader is in good health and had simply travelled abroad on Friday evening — “one of the many trips he has made this year, and definitely not the last.”

Broad-based support

The aide denied reports Odinga is in Europe for medical attention.

“He definitely did not travel to Europe as picked from bloggers and broadcast by some media houses. He is not indisposed, as prayed for by his frustrated opponents,” Onyango added.

Odinga last known engagement was on Friday, when the ODM Party announced it had extended county-level celebrations for its postponed 20th anniversary fete moved to November 15.

The Secretariat emphasized Odinga’s long-standing openness about his health, recalling his transparency during past medical procedures — including hospitalization in 2010 while serving as Prime Minister, and his 2021 admission to hospital after contracting COVID-19.

“He would do the same today were he to [be] in the health situation his opponents wish,” Onyango said.

The Secretariat reiterated Odinga’s continued support for President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration and his commitment to the ideals of the Broad-Based Government, crafted on an alliance of Ruto’s UDA and ODM, asserting that he remains steadfast in seeking consensus and compromise for national unity.

“Home or away, Hon. Raila remains committed to the ideals of the Broad-Based Government. He remains steadfast in his belief that extreme threats to the nation require extreme compromises in the interest of the nation,” the Secretariat noted.

Onyango said Odinga’s political rivals were frustrated by his influence and enduring role in shaping Kenya’s governance agenda.

