ODM’s Embakasi North candidate resists zoning plan, declines to cede ground for Jubilee rival

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — The Orange Democratic Movement party candidate for Embakasi North Jane Muringi has denied claims that she has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Harrison Wangoro.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had earlier indicated that Muringi had agreed to shelve her ambition to allow Azimio to front Wangoro, who would then face the incumbent James Gakuya of United Democratic Alliance  (UDA).

Muringi affirmed that she is still in the race dismissing Sifuna’s claims as propaganda.

“No amount of propaganda and intimidation will stop our journey to deliver Embakasi North from bad leadership,” she stated.

She also urged her supporters not to be swayed by propaganda from her opponents who she claims have already sensed defeat.

Muringi contested for the same seat in 2017 on an ODM ticket when she lost narrowly to Gakuya.

The move by Azimio to zone certain regions for constituent parties deemed to be stronger has resulted in confusion, chaos and bitter exchange of words, with most aspirants who have been asked to step down vowing to stay put.

Supporters of candidates fielded by constituent parties have also clashed in presidential campaign rallies attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Azimio Council meeting held on Friday, June 24, ratified zoning to counter rivalries threatening to tear the coalition apart.

