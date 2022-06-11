Agano Party Leader Mwaure unveils Ruth Mutua as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- The Agano Party Presidential Flag Bearer David Mwaure Waihiga has officially unveiled his running Mate in the coming August 9 general elections.

Mwaure announced Ruth Mucheru Mutua, a communication expert as his running mate saying she is passionate about fighting corruption as much as he is and together, they will get rid of the vice

“Ruth like myself is concerned about the runaway corruption in Kenya, the poverty 59 years after the independence, the high cost of living, the bad leadership and recycling of leadership that comes year in, year out the bureaucracy and the never ending impunity,” Mwaure said.

“And this is something that our competitors will not be able to do because they have been the godfathers of this impunity and corruption.”

Mutua said she is upto the task adding that the country needs new and fresh leadership for it to move forward.

“It is good to recognize that we are the new team, the dream team and the new energy that is coming into office. I am coming to represent the women, the youth and those abled differently. We are the new leaders that the Kenyans have been waiting for,” she said.

Mwaure and Mutua further stated that they will conduct their campaigns both in public barazas and on social media.

He announced that the government has already provided him with the necessary security after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the presidency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwaure who is one of the four candidates eying the top seat exuded confidence that the IEBC is set and well prepared to conduct the polls.

“Based on the grueling process that I went through during clearance, I can tell they are up to the task and my request would just be about the electronic transmission of the results. I hope the commission will ensure that the technology is reliable,” Mwaure said.

Others who have been cleared to run for the presidency include Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Party and George Wajakoyah of the Roots Party.