Mizani poll places Abdi Guyo ahead in Embakasi Central parliamentary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — A recent poll by Mizani has placed Matopeni Ward MCA Abdi Guyo as the front runner in the Embakasi Central Constituency.
Guyo, who is the current majority leader at the Nairobi County Assembly has been placed ahead at 39.6 per cent.
He will be vying for the Embakasi Central MP seat on a Jubilee ticket, after serving Matopeni Ward for two terms.
The poll places the current MP Mejja Donk- vying on a UDA ticket second at 36.7 per cent.
Roselyn Ochieng is third at 12.7 per cent, followed by June Ndegwa at 5.2 per cent.
The survey was conducted between 15th and 25 the of February.
The survey further revealed that majority of Embakasi Central residents support the Azimio La Umoja outfit.