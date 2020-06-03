Connect with us

Health officials are seen dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19/FILE

Kenya’s COVID-19 fatality rate declines to 3.4pc from 5.1pc in April

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Kenya’s coronavirus case fatality rate declined to 3.4 per cent in May down from 5.1 per cent in April with 71 deaths having been reported as of Tuesday, June 2, out of 2,093 virus cases registered since March 13.

The Ministry of Health had reported twenty-two deaths as of May 2 with 435 cases having been registered, representing a 5.1 fatality rate in April.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported two more deaths within 24 hours even as it confirmed seventy-two more cases out of 2,892 samples analyzed withing the same period.

Heath Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the two died while undergoing treatment but did not disclose whether they had underlaying conditions.

With the number of confirmed cases rising 2,093, Aman urged Kenyans to continue observing the containment measures in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He noted that 499 patients, including seventeen discharged within a 24-hour period leading to Tuesday after recovering from the virus with 1,594 other cases still under isolation for treatment.

“There are those of us who for reasons known to themselves, do not want to obey the containment measures. If you wait to get infected to obey them, it might just be a little bit too late. Remember, observing these measures is to protect yourself and the people you care about,” Aman appealed.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, Nairobi County accounted for 39, 16 of which were reported Kibra.

Embakasi South in Nairobi reported eight cases, Ruaraka (5), Westlands (5), Lang’ata (2) while Embakasi West, Starehe and Dagoretti North registered a single case each.

Busia recorded 13 cases, Mombasa (8), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Kiambu (2) and Garissa (2) and Kisumu (1). 

Mombasa’s 8 cases are from Mvita (2). Changamwe (2). Kisauni (2), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

In Kajiado, the four cases are from Namanga border point (3) and Kitengela (1).

In Migori, all the three cases are from the Isebania border point.

Kiambu’s two cases were picked from Githunguri while Garissa Town account for the two cases in the northeaster county of Garissa.

The single case in Kisumu was traced to Kisumu Central.

Additional reporting by Njoki Kihiu.

