Contractor error cuts off Kasarani water supply

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Residents along the eastern by-pass from Kiambu to Embakasi and surrounding estates will be without water for the next 24-hours after a contractor damaged the Kiambu – Kangundo pipeline.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Acting Managing, Director Nahashon Muguna says the pipeline was damaged at Kugeria Estate when a contractor was laying a new water pipeline from Kiambu to Embakasi terminating at the Eastern bypass near the Coca-Cola factory.

“Engineers and the contractor have been mobilised to the site at Kugeria estate in Kiambu and repair works have commenced. The repair works are expected to take 24 hours,” said Muguna.

The affected estates include Thome, Kasarani, Zimmerman, Githurai, Mwiki, Kahawa Wendani, Barracks and Kahawa Sukari.

Other areas that will also be without water are Kayole, Jomo Rock, Umoja 2, Baraka, Njiru, Ruai, areas along Kamuti road, Thika road, Mwiki road and Kagundo road.

Muguna says normal water supply in the affected areas is expected to resume Sunday by 6pm.