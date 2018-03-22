KNH probing another alleged botched procedure

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) says it is probing yet another complaint of an alleged botched up procedure in the wake of the brain surgery mix-up.

According to Susan Nekesa, the hospital’s doctors ruptured her intestines during a caesarean section delivery leading to several complications and she now accusing the institution of negligence.

In a statement, the hospital’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mutie explained that the management takes such matters seriously and is committed to take corrective measures to prevent any such incidences.

“We are aware that the overall quality of service at KNH has recently been subject to public scrutiny. We take this matter seriously and there is an ongoing internal systems audit and procedures with a view to taking corrective measures,” he said.

He stated that the facts of the matter in the recent incident will be established.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board has ruled that the institution’s doctors who operated on the wrong patient in the brain surgery mix-up were not to blame.

The probe came as the hospital withdrew the suspension of the trainee doctor who conducted the operation.

The hospital also withdrew the suspension letters of the other medics involved in the surgery.

After the mistake was done, KNH suspended the admission rights of a neurosurgery registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter on March 2.

The hospital also interdicted a ward nurse, a theatre receiving nurse and an anaesthetist for roles they could have played in the mishap.

Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros and an officer in charge of clinical affairs were later sent on compulsory leave to allow investigations.