Agent denies registering mobile number to MPs’ con suspect

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – An M-PESA agent who registered a fake number under the name of Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege has been charged with conspiring to register a mobile number to Waziri Benson Masubo.

Catherine Nyaboke however denied the offence and was released on Sh100,000 cash bail pending trial.

She further denied four other counts which include obtaining registration by false pretences, fraudulently making a false document with intent to defraud and false registration.

She was arrested in Donholm area where the registration occurred and where she runs her Safaricom shop.

Police last week identified Chacha who has been conning Members of Parliament as a former Devolution Ministry official, who also registered a phone line in the name of the Murang’a Woman Representative.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have urged the public to volunteer information that can lead to his arrest, but gave the suspect the option of giving himself up for questioning saying, “he cannot hide forever. It is just a matter of time before we get him because we have a lot of complaints against him.”

Detectives said they had established that the suspect was operating five lines which have since gone off following complaints by MPs in recent days.

He had been sending texts to MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and other high profile individuals at odd hours saying there was an emergency and needed money urgently.

Several MPs often fell to his tricks and sent money, only to learn the following day that Chege was not the recipient whenever they sought to know what the problem was.

MPs believed it was Chege receiving the money because the names appearing on the M-PESA confirmation were hers, forcing her to raise the matter in Parliament last week.

Among leaders who fell victim of the scam are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, CSs Eugene Wamalwa, Margaret Kobia, former MP Jakoyo Midiwo and former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage.