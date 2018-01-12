School buses must be painted yellow by March 30 says Matiangi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Schools have until March 30 to comply with the law that requires school buses to be painted yellow in colour by acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The CS has also directed that school buses operate between 6 am to 6 pm.

“We have a law in place which was enacted last year that requires all school buses to be painted yellow and therefore by 30th of March no school bus should have a different colour from that,” said Matiangi.

He said that the buses should also be fitted with safety belts designed for children.

He said the only way to reduce the increased accidents including those carrying students if the prescribed rules are followed.