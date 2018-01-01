In Africa and across the world, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a key role in the economy, contributing significantly to the GDP of the countries they operate in and creating about 80 percent of all job opportunities. However, SMEs face unique challenges
Efficient, affordable remittance systems critical for growth of Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 - Remittances became a key issue in improving the economy of East Africa as the World Economic Forum came to an end this weekend in Davos, Switzerland. Speakers at Davos highlighted the important role of remittances from the diaspora
KRA’s journey to deliver a digital customs
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 - The concept of a digital Customs is anchored on the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) belief that technology holds the key to the successful management of all tax administration processes. In this regard, KRA has prioritized
How Africa can ride on the cryptocurrency wave
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 - Cryptocurrency to most people and institutions in Africa is a very big, and daunting word. Like all new technologies, the concept of digital currencies remains an abstract idea to a lot of people, ushering in change and attempts
Could digital solutions be the answer to Kenya’s education challenges?
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 - The investment and use of new optical mark reader machines to evaluate the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and the subsequent release of the exam results in
Shifting data landscape – the game changer in the insurance industry
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 - The insurance industry in Kenya is in a transition phase and will remain so for the next few years as Insurance Companies grapple with the understanding and implementation of IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts. The standard was released
Manufacturing the Future of Kenya – Africa’s Industrial Hub
This story line never gets old, around 1960; South Korea was on average poorer than Kenya. Fast forward to the 21st century and the divergent fortunes are equally awe-inspiring as they are acclamatory. While there are immense factors attributable to
How Marketing and Sales can use cognitive computing to unlock the value of data
Cognitive computing could be one of the most disruptive forces ever for marketing and sales functions. Armed with insights about customers at every touch point, marketing and sales professionals who use cognitive computing are able to deliver the personalized
New financial reporting standard: How will it affect bank customers?
The relationship between a bank and its customers has changed a great deal in the past few years. From a time when paperwork and bureaucracy was the order of the day, to a time when technology is now enabling faster, more focused transactions, banking
It’s time to rethink the motor insurance supply chain
The Q1 2017 Kenya insurance industry results indicate that motor insurance accounts for 42 percent of the total insurance business. The total underwriting loss for the motor class of business for the quarter was Sh259 million. This performance requires