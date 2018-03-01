SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa
Technology
Airtel launches postpaid bundles
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings
GE programme aims to better equip social health entrepreneurs
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – General Electric has announced its commitment to equipping more social entrepreneurs in the area of healthcare on the continent of Africa. Through its healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, the firm plans to build capacity
Equity launches mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - Equity Group has partnered with Britam to launch a mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers. The product dubbed Riziki Cover will see Equitel subscribers get covered for lost daily income from one's employment or
Big Four agenda presents prospects for local, global investors says Uhuru
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Big Four agenda offers many opportunities for the private sector to create wealth for the country's citizens. He said the agenda, which focuses on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable
Nairobi Garage launches on-demand office and networking facility
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Nairobi Garage has announced the launch of the Club Space, a membership-only space featuring on-demand office facilities, and an exclusive networking lounge to promote connections within the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The Club
Real estate to test blockchain tech on land transactions
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Real estate firm Land Layby is set to introduce Blockchain technology in Kenya’s real estate sector to help people acquire and sell land transparently. Land Layby Chief Innovation Officer Peter Tole says the firm is set to roll
Cameroon startup launches drones for global market
Douala, Cameroon, March 5 - Talking fast and dreaming big, William Elong shows off the first "made in Cameroon" drone at his sixth-floor workshop in downtown Douala, minutes from the economic capital's Atlantic seafront. The 25-year-old, known as a
Trump threatens EU auto industry over bloc’s trade war retaliation
WASHINGTON, United States, Mar 4 - US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened a tax on cars from the European Union if it enacts retaliatory measures in response to his announced plans for tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. "If the E.U. wants
Kenyan millennials travel at the spur of the moment – Report
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 - Kenyan millennial travelers are spontaneous travelers according to a new study by Saffir Africa. The study that was conducted between 1st and 23rd August 2017 indicates, for Kenyan millennials, travel is mostly not planned,