Technology

Amazon to quiet Alexa’s cackling

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa

Airtel launches postpaid bundles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings

GE programme aims to better equip social health entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – General Electric has announced its commitment to equipping more social entrepreneurs in the area of healthcare on the continent of Africa. Through its healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, the firm plans to build capacity

Real estate to test blockchain tech on land transactions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Real estate firm Land Layby is set to introduce Blockchain technology in Kenya’s real estate sector to help people acquire and sell land transparently. Land Layby Chief Innovation Officer Peter Tole says the firm is set to roll

Cameroon startup launches drones for global market

Douala, Cameroon, March 5 - Talking fast and dreaming big, William Elong shows off the first "made in Cameroon" drone at his sixth-floor workshop in downtown Douala, minutes from the economic capital's Atlantic seafront. The 25-year-old, known as a

Kenyan millennials travel at the spur of the moment – Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 - Kenyan millennial travelers are spontaneous travelers according to a new study by Saffir Africa. The study that was conducted between 1st and 23rd August 2017 indicates, for Kenyan millennials, travel is mostly not planned,

Latest Articles

More Stories

Stock Market

Most Viewed