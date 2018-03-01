Kenya

New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country. The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues

Struggling retail sector making investors richer: Wealth Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Despite its woes, Kenya's retail sector is turning out to be a lucrative field, growing investor's wealth only comparable to the finance and banking sector.   Knight Frank's 2018 Wealth Report reveals 18 percent of Kenya's

EU demands Britain pay 2.7 bn euros over China customs fraud

Brussels, Belgium, Mar 8 - The European Union launched legal action against Britain on Thursday to recover 2.7 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in lost customs duties after London allegedly ignored a scam by Chinese importers.The bloc's fraud watchdog said

Nestlé signs UN principles, commits to women empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Nestlé Kenya has joined thousands other companies from across the globe in signing the UN Women Empowerment Principles as the company commemorated the 2018 International Women's Day to raise awareness on the importance of gender

China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom

BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign

KCB Group maintains profit of Sh19.7Bn in 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - KCB Group has posted a profit of Sh19.7 billion for the year ended 2017, a flat growth having posted the same amount in 2016. KCB Kenya, the Group's biggest contributor registered Sh19.2 billion down from Sh19.8 in 2016. The Company

Latest Articles

More Stories

Stock Market

Most Viewed