NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is in Nairobi to launch the globally acclaimed non-profit fund, Yunis Social Business, in Kenya. The renowned economist and social entrepreneur says Yunis Social Business has partnered
Kenya
Shilling strengthens on the back of joint Uhuru, Raila statement
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 - The Kenya Shilling gained 10 cents against the US dollar to trade within the Sh101.00 to Sh101.30 range following the reading of the joint statement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Analysts
New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country. The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues
PODCAST: Barclays, KCB CEOs on disruption, interest rate cap and technology
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Kenya’s banking sector has experienced its most disruptive period over the last two years with the introduction of interest rate capping, emerging technologies and new products that are turning traditional banking on its head.
Struggling retail sector making investors richer: Wealth Report
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Despite its woes, Kenya's retail sector is turning out to be a lucrative field, growing investor's wealth only comparable to the finance and banking sector. Knight Frank's 2018 Wealth Report reveals 18 percent of Kenya's
EU demands Britain pay 2.7 bn euros over China customs fraud
Brussels, Belgium, Mar 8 - The European Union launched legal action against Britain on Thursday to recover 2.7 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in lost customs duties after London allegedly ignored a scam by Chinese importers.The bloc's fraud watchdog said
Nestlé signs UN principles, commits to women empowerment
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Nestlé Kenya has joined thousands other companies from across the globe in signing the UN Women Empowerment Principles as the company commemorated the 2018 International Women's Day to raise awareness on the importance of gender
China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom
BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign
KCB Group maintains profit of Sh19.7Bn in 2017
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - KCB Group has posted a profit of Sh19.7 billion for the year ended 2017, a flat growth having posted the same amount in 2016. KCB Kenya, the Group's biggest contributor registered Sh19.2 billion down from Sh19.8 in 2016. The Company
Safarilink Aviation appoints Mbuvi Ngunze as non-executive Chairman
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Safarilink Aviation has appointed former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze as the new non-executive Chairman of the company with effect from March 2018. Mr. Ngunze succeeds the outgoing Chairman Captain Aslam