LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - US fast-food chain KFC has re-employed its former delivery supplier in Britain after an embarrassing shortage of chicken forced the closure of hundreds of restaurants. KFC announced Thursday that Bidvest Logistics would
UK minister says US tariffs ‘wrong way’ to resolve trade issues
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - Britain's trade minister Liam Fox on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump's announcement of duties on steel and aluminium imports to America, saying it was the "wrong way" to resolve trade disputes. "We can deal
Russia eyes Zimbabwe’s diamonds and platinum
Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar 8 - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday met with Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa and discussed possible military co-operation as well as plans to boost economic ties.Lavrov, who is on a tour of Africa,
US trade deficit hits nine-year high on falling exports
Washington, United States, Mar 7 - The US trade deficit swelled in January to its largest level in nearly a decade as the world's biggest economy exported less fuel and sold fewer aircraft, government data showed Wednesday.The news comes amid White House
China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom
BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign
Trump gives ground on tariffs as pressure mounts
Washington, United States, Mar 7 - The White House signaled Wednesday it would water down plans for contentious tariffs, in the face of threats from trade partners, financial market jitters and a revolt within Donald Trump's own Republican party.The
Amazon to quiet Alexa’s cackling
SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa
China’s finance minister waves away debt concerns
Beijing, China, Mar 7 - China's finance minister has brushed aside persistent concerns that the country's ballooning debt could spark a financial crisis, stressing that debt levels are well within control. "We are capable of ensuring there is no systemic
Eni and Shell go on trial over Nigeria kickback scandal
MILAN, Italy, Mar 5 - Oil giants Eni and Shell go on trial in Milan on Monday, charged with bribery and corruption in the purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, his predecessor Paolo Scaroni and several officials from
EU targets Harley Davidson, Levi’s in Trump trade war
BRUSSELS, Belgium, Mar 4 - The EU is drawing up retaliatory measures against leading US brands such as Levi's and Harley Davidson after US President Donald Trump threatened a trade war with plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium, European Commission