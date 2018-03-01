World

KFC returns to UK supplier after chicken fiasco

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - US fast-food chain KFC has re-employed its former delivery supplier in Britain after an embarrassing shortage of chicken forced the closure of hundreds of restaurants. KFC announced Thursday that Bidvest Logistics would

Russia eyes Zimbabwe’s diamonds and platinum

Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar 8 - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday met with Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa and discussed possible military co-operation as well as plans to boost economic ties.Lavrov, who is on a tour of Africa,

US trade deficit hits nine-year high on falling exports

Washington, United States, Mar 7 - The US trade deficit swelled in January to its largest level in nearly a decade as the world's biggest economy exported less fuel and sold fewer aircraft, government data showed Wednesday.The news comes amid White House

China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom

BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign

Trump gives ground on tariffs as pressure mounts

Washington, United States, Mar 7 - The White House signaled Wednesday it would water down plans for contentious tariffs, in the face of threats from trade partners, financial market jitters and a revolt within Donald Trump's own Republican party.The

Amazon to quiet Alexa’s cackling

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa

China’s finance minister waves away debt concerns

Beijing, China, Mar 7 - China's finance minister has brushed aside persistent concerns that the country's ballooning debt could spark a financial crisis, stressing that debt levels are well within control. "We are capable of ensuring there is no systemic

Eni and Shell go on trial over Nigeria kickback scandal

MILAN, Italy, Mar 5 - Oil giants Eni and Shell go on trial in Milan on Monday, charged with bribery and corruption in the purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, his predecessor Paolo Scaroni and several officials from

EU targets Harley Davidson, Levi’s in Trump trade war

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Mar 4 - The EU is drawing up retaliatory measures against leading US brands such as Levi's and Harley Davidson after US President Donald Trump threatened a trade war with plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium, European Commission

