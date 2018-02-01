NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 - The Kenya Shilling gained 10 cents against the US dollar to trade within the Sh101.00 to Sh101.30 range following the reading of the joint statement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Analysts
Government
UK minister says US tariffs ‘wrong way’ to resolve trade issues
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - Britain's trade minister Liam Fox on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump's announcement of duties on steel and aluminium imports to America, saying it was the "wrong way" to resolve trade disputes. "We can deal
Women awarded 30,000 Govt tenders worth Sh34Bn since 2013 – Rotich
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Women entrepreneurs have received 30,205 tenders worth Sh34 billion since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to set aside 30 percent Government procurement budget to special groups in 2013. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary
China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom
BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign
French firms to invest Sh1Tr in 12 projects in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Big French brands will invest more than $10 billion and create thousands of jobs after a ground-breaking visit to Kenya, Kenyan and French officials said. The French firms have identified 12 projects spanning industry, roads,
Govt to cut allocation to counties due to a Sh70Bn shortfall
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The National Treasury has admitted that the government is running low on funds and has a deficit of Sh70 billion in its 2017/2018 financial year budgetary allocations for the counties. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says
Governors engage Treasury to boost revenue collection, curb double taxation
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Council of Governors is seeking partnership with the National Government to streamline revenue collection guidelines with a view of boosting revenue generation by county governments. Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who doubles
Eni and Shell go on trial over Nigeria kickback scandal
MILAN, Italy, Mar 5 - Oil giants Eni and Shell go on trial in Milan on Monday, charged with bribery and corruption in the purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, his predecessor Paolo Scaroni and several officials from
British PM to back EU free trade deal after Brexit
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 - Prime Minister Theresa May will call Friday for an unprecedented free trade deal with the EU after Brexit in a major speech but is expected to acknowledge that Britain will have to make sacrifices in its economic relationship.
Kenya-Tanzania trade row talks begin Monday: Munya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 - Talks between Kenya and Tanzania on existing wrangles over cross-border trade will kick off in Arusha on Monday next week. Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) and Northern Corridor