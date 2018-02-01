Government

China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom

BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign

French firms to invest Sh1Tr in 12 projects in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Big French brands will invest more than $10 billion and create thousands of jobs after a ground-breaking visit to Kenya,  Kenyan and French officials said. The French firms have identified 12 projects spanning industry, roads,

Govt to cut allocation to counties due to a Sh70Bn shortfall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The National Treasury has admitted that the government is running low on funds and has a deficit of Sh70 billion in its 2017/2018 financial year budgetary allocations for the counties. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says

Eni and Shell go on trial over Nigeria kickback scandal

MILAN, Italy, Mar 5 - Oil giants Eni and Shell go on trial in Milan on Monday, charged with bribery and corruption in the purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, his predecessor Paolo Scaroni and several officials from

British PM to back EU free trade deal after Brexit

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 - Prime Minister Theresa May will call Friday for an unprecedented free trade deal with the EU after Brexit in a major speech but is expected to acknowledge that Britain will have to make sacrifices in its economic relationship.

Kenya-Tanzania trade row talks begin Monday: Munya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 - Talks between Kenya and Tanzania on existing wrangles over cross-border trade will kick off in Arusha on Monday next week. Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) and Northern Corridor

Latest Articles

More Stories

Stock Market

Most Viewed