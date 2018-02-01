Gadgets & Apps

Amazon to quiet Alexa’s cackling

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa

Enhance your job search with the new Google feature

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 - If you're looking for a job, you can now just google it. Multinational technology company, Google has launched its own jobs search engine. The 'Google for Jobs' feature allows Kenyan job seekers to search for new employment opportunities

Secondhand smartphone market takes off but far from green

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 - Thanks to a fast-growing secondhand market, smartphones are increasingly being re-used but large-scale handset recycling is not happening as the industry struggles to go green. Thrown in the trash or left abandoned in a drawer,

Six million Kenyans use Truecaller

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 - Truecaller reveals that it has about six million users in Kenya. The Director of Business Development and Partnerships Africa Zakaria Hersi says the firm has a 35 percent year on year growth in the Kenyan market with about 5000

Top gadgets at Mobile World Congress

Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27 - From headsets that help you lose weight without dieting to a smart meat thermometer, here are five eye-catching devices on display at the Mobile World Congress, wireless industry's biggest conference which got underway Monday

5G wireless race heats up

Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27 - The race to bring super-fast 5G wireless services to market is heating up with the first commercial deployments of the much-anticipated technology expected at the end of the year.Talk about 5G's potential to pave the way to

Samsung launches new S9 phone with augmented reality features

Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26 - Samsung unveiled its new flagship smartphone on Sunday with a focus on augmented reality features as it seeks to keep its title as the world's biggest smartphone maker. The South Korean firm showcased the Galaxy S9 on the

MPesa customers to seamlessly buy content on Google Play store

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 - Safaricom has partnered with mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO, to enable customers to buy content on the Google Play store using M-PESA. The integration is powered by DOCOMO's digital mobile commerce enabling platform using Google

Sony jumps into Japan taxi market with AI app plans

Tokyo, Japan, Feb 20 - Electronics giant Sony announced a plan Tuesday to provide an AI-based ride-hailing system to Japanese cab companies, while another taxi firm said they were in talks with Uber on a tie-up. Sony said it was planning a joint venture

