SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa
Gadgets & Apps
Equity launches mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - Equity Group has partnered with Britam to launch a mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers. The product dubbed Riziki Cover will see Equitel subscribers get covered for lost daily income from one's employment or
Enhance your job search with the new Google feature
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 - If you're looking for a job, you can now just google it. Multinational technology company, Google has launched its own jobs search engine. The 'Google for Jobs' feature allows Kenyan job seekers to search for new employment opportunities
Secondhand smartphone market takes off but far from green
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 - Thanks to a fast-growing secondhand market, smartphones are increasingly being re-used but large-scale handset recycling is not happening as the industry struggles to go green. Thrown in the trash or left abandoned in a drawer,
Six million Kenyans use Truecaller
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 - Truecaller reveals that it has about six million users in Kenya. The Director of Business Development and Partnerships Africa Zakaria Hersi says the firm has a 35 percent year on year growth in the Kenyan market with about 5000
Top gadgets at Mobile World Congress
Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27 - From headsets that help you lose weight without dieting to a smart meat thermometer, here are five eye-catching devices on display at the Mobile World Congress, wireless industry's biggest conference which got underway Monday
5G wireless race heats up
Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27 - The race to bring super-fast 5G wireless services to market is heating up with the first commercial deployments of the much-anticipated technology expected at the end of the year.Talk about 5G's potential to pave the way to
Samsung launches new S9 phone with augmented reality features
Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26 - Samsung unveiled its new flagship smartphone on Sunday with a focus on augmented reality features as it seeks to keep its title as the world's biggest smartphone maker. The South Korean firm showcased the Galaxy S9 on the
MPesa customers to seamlessly buy content on Google Play store
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 - Safaricom has partnered with mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO, to enable customers to buy content on the Google Play store using M-PESA. The integration is powered by DOCOMO's digital mobile commerce enabling platform using Google
Sony jumps into Japan taxi market with AI app plans
Tokyo, Japan, Feb 20 - Electronics giant Sony announced a plan Tuesday to provide an AI-based ride-hailing system to Japanese cab companies, while another taxi firm said they were in talks with Uber on a tie-up. Sony said it was planning a joint venture