COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA wants CS’s out of election campaigns

MOSES MUOKI

Published

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Makau Mutua: UDA wants to pick its running mate and Azimio’s

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Spokesman has laughed off an attempt by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to interfere with...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court dismisses case to postpone August 9 election to 2023

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5-The High Court has dismissed a petition by former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge, seeking to postpone the August 9 election to...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA most popular party at 34pc,ODM 19pc, Jubilee 4pc, Wiper 3pc: TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new poll by TIFA shows that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party...

5 hours ago

Ruto maintains lead at 39pc, Raila 32pc in new TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new survey by TIFA has placed Deputy President William Ruto ahead with 39 per cent popularity, followed by Raila...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo is a spoiler and selfish, he does not deserve DP post – Ledama

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to bow out from the process of identifying Raila Odinga’s deputy in the...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gideon Moi says Kalonzo most suitable Raila running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The quest by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate has received a major boost after...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto: Only Kenyans Can Assess My Performance In Govt

Deputy President William Ruto has said it is only Kenyans who can assess his work. He said it was “very clear” where the country...

9 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Azimio: Don’t force leaders on Kenyans, they have a right to choose

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 4-  Deputy President William Ruto has warned the Azimio coalition against forcing leaders on Kenyans, arguing they have a right to...

11 hours ago