ANC names lawyer Simon Kamau as its Secretary General to replace Muluka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23- Amani National Congress (ANC) party has appointed lawyer Simon Kamau as its new Secretary General to fill the position that was left vacant since August 2020 when Barrack Muluka resigned.

Gikuru was named the new SG on Thursday in a ceremony presided over by the Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

He said Kamau’s appointment is testament that the party is going to work closely with the young people by inviting them on the negotiating table during policy decision making.

Mudavadi emphasized that the largest constituent of Kenya’s demographic consists of the youth and the Party will ensure their challenges are addressed.

“ANC Party has unveiled the youngest Secretary General for a national political party in the country. We want to walk with the youth and ANC is going to become a party of the young people in Kenya. We are sending a strong signal that we are ready and want to incorporate the youth at all levels of leadership and government moving forward,” said Mudavadi.

The ANC boss also emphasized the need for Kenyans to remain peaceful and focused to be able to build a successful future. He called on Kenyans to rally together and walk with him in liberating the country as he positions himself for the 2022 General Election in which he hopes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term will end in August.

He further stated that an economic revolution was needed in Kenya citing the heavy public debt and unscrupulous expenditure.

“As ANC we are determined to reach all parts of our great nation with a message of peace and economic recovery. You have seen our competitors jumping on our economic recovery, revival and growth agenda without telling Kenyans where they will get solutions for the challenges facing this country. I have spoken about renegotiating and restructuring public debt, how we intend to lower tax and cut on projects that can wait as we try to fix the areas which affect mwananchi directly,” Mudavadi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasised on the need for Kenyans to elect leaders with integrity by interrogating their suitability.

On his appointment, Kamau said that he will work hand in hand with other party officials and members of ANC to ensure that the, “vision and dream of party is achieved.”

The Makerere University graduate said he is a passionate Pan-African keen on promotion of accountable leadership having participated in political processes since his days in the university.

He once served as the President of Makerere Law Society, a revered students association.

He also served as a legal officer for the Alliance Party of Kenya for its party elections board and later elected as the county chairman for the Jubilee Party in Murang’a County.

Others who were present during the ceremony were ANC Party National Chairperson Kelvin Lunani, Lugari MP Hon Ayub Savula, Vihiga Women Rep Hon Beatrice Adagala, Matungu MP Hon Peter Nabulindo, Nominated Senator Petronillah Were and ANC National Elections Board Chair Salim Busaidy among a host of other party officials.