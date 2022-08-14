Ruto, Raila turn to God as presidential vote-tallying gets underway in Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday even as they awaited to know their fate in the ongoing vote-tallying.

While Ruto attended a church service at his official residence in Karen, Raila was at St Francis Church in Karen.

In provisional results released so far by the electoral commission, Ruto was leading with 3,609,736 votes at 51.25 per cent followed by Raila’s 3,387,109 at 48.09 per cent of the votes tallied.

This accounts for 7,043,561 of the tallied votes from 141 constituencies out of 292.