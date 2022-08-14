Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 14, 2022 - Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday even as they awaited to know their fate in the ongoing vote-tallying.

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto, Raila turn to God as presidential vote-tallying gets underway in Bomas

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday even as they awaited to know their fate in the ongoing vote-tallying.

While Ruto attended a church service at his official residence in Karen, Raila was at St Francis Church in Karen.

In provisional results released so far by the electoral commission, Ruto was leading with 3,609,736 votes at 51.25 per cent followed by Raila’s 3,387,109 at 48.09 per cent of the votes tallied.

This accounts for 7,043,561 of the tallied votes from 141 constituencies out of 292.

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya AAug 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is edging ahead of his main rival Raila Odinga in Kenya‘s presidential election, partial official results...

1 min ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sifuna wins Nairobi Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the new Senator of Nairobi after winning the Tuesday election....

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC half way through with presidential vote tally

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Anti-riot police deployed to Bomas tallying hall as Azimio, UDA agents turn rowdy

NAIROBI, Kenys Aug 14 – Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the tallying hall at the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night following chaotic...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio leaders push to have UV light used in verifying presidential results forms at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leaders keeping vigil at the Bomas of Kenya – the national tallying center for the Independent Electoral and...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had...

18 hours ago