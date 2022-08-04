I will accommodate Mudavadi in Azimio govt if elected – Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VIHIGA, Kenya, Aug 4 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said that he will accommodate Amani National Coalition (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi in his government, if he wins elections.

Odinga while campaigning in Vihiga County, which is Mudavadi’s home turf on Thursday told Vihiga residents that even though Mudavadi is supporting Deputy President William Ruto, he will not abandon him if he forms government.

“Mudavadi is like my son even though he went to the other side, when we form the government I will call him,” Odinga stated.

Odinga also rallied the residents and the western Kenya at large to vote in only Azimio candidates in all elective seats, also urging them to turn up in large numbers on election day.

It will be remembered that the ANC leader has been with Odinga having deputized him in 2007, in 2013 and 2017 he also supported his presidential bid when both were in CORD and NASA respectively.

Mudavadi and Odinga’s political relationship started to erode in July 2021 after the National Super Alliance’s existence came to an end.

Nasa was formed in January 2017 consisting of Raila Odinga’s (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka’s (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi’s (ANC), and Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya.

Odinga and Mudavadi officially parted ways in January 2022, after the latter agreed to work with Odinga’s political nemesis William Ruto who was the chief guest during ANC national delegates conference.