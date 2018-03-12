Equity Group Chief Executive joins IFC Economic Advisory Board

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi has been appointed as a Board member of the International Finance Corporation Economic Advisory Board.

Dr. Mwangi is expected to join a group of eminent economists, practitioners and thought leaders who offer advice, innovative ideas and partnership to the international financing and management organization.

IFC says it is banking on Mwangi’s leadership to help the organization in addressing challenges that face the private sector.

Alongside his new role, Mwangi already serves on the Global Advisory Council of VISA, the Clinton Initiative and is also the current chair of Vision 2030 Delivery Board.