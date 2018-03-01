NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 - The Kenya Shilling gained 10 cents against the US dollar to trade within the Sh101.00 to Sh101.30 range following the reading of the joint statement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Analysts
UK minister says US tariffs ‘wrong way’ to resolve trade issues
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - Britain's trade minister Liam Fox on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump's announcement of duties on steel and aluminium imports to America, saying it was the "wrong way" to resolve trade disputes. "We can deal
PODCAST: Barclays, KCB CEOs on disruption, interest rate cap and technology
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Kenya’s banking sector has experienced its most disruptive period over the last two years with the introduction of interest rate capping, emerging technologies and new products that are turning traditional banking on its head.
Women awarded 30,000 Govt tenders worth Sh34Bn since 2013 – Rotich
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Women entrepreneurs have received 30,205 tenders worth Sh34 billion since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to set aside 30 percent Government procurement budget to special groups in 2013. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary
KCB Group maintains profit of Sh19.7Bn in 2017
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - KCB Group has posted a profit of Sh19.7 billion for the year ended 2017, a flat growth having posted the same amount in 2016. KCB Kenya, the Group's biggest contributor registered Sh19.2 billion down from Sh19.8 in 2016. The Company
Govt to cut allocation to counties due to a Sh70Bn shortfall
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The National Treasury has admitted that the government is running low on funds and has a deficit of Sh70 billion in its 2017/2018 financial year budgetary allocations for the counties. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says
I&M Bank partners with Visa to unveil premium credit and debit cards
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - I&M Bank has partnered with Visa Kenya to launch the I&M Bank Visa Infinite Credit Card and the I&M Visa Platinum Debit Card in Kenya for its Premium clients. Speaking at the launch of the cards, I&M Bank’s
Equity launches mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - Equity Group has partnered with Britam to launch a mobile-based insurance product for Equitel subscribers. The product dubbed Riziki Cover will see Equitel subscribers get covered for lost daily income from one's employment or
HF signs Sh1.5bn credit facility with Arab Bank
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - HF Group Banking and property finance subsidiary, HFC, has signed a Sh1.5 billion financing facility with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for improving HFC's working capital and for onward lending to the SME
British PM to back EU free trade deal after Brexit
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 - Prime Minister Theresa May will call Friday for an unprecedented free trade deal with the EU after Brexit in a major speech but is expected to acknowledge that Britain will have to make sacrifices in its economic relationship.