KCB Group maintains profit of Sh19.7Bn in 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - KCB Group has posted a profit of Sh19.7 billion for the year ended 2017, a flat growth having posted the same amount in 2016. KCB Kenya, the Group's biggest contributor registered Sh19.2 billion down from Sh19.8 in 2016. The Company

Govt to cut allocation to counties due to a Sh70Bn shortfall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The National Treasury has admitted that the government is running low on funds and has a deficit of Sh70 billion in its 2017/2018 financial year budgetary allocations for the counties. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says

HF signs Sh1.5bn credit facility with Arab Bank

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 -  HF Group Banking and property finance subsidiary, HFC, has signed a Sh1.5 billion financing facility with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for improving HFC's working capital and for onward lending to the SME

British PM to back EU free trade deal after Brexit

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 - Prime Minister Theresa May will call Friday for an unprecedented free trade deal with the EU after Brexit in a major speech but is expected to acknowledge that Britain will have to make sacrifices in its economic relationship.

