Safaricom launches new monthly plan for premium clients

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Safaricom has launched a new service for their premium clients aimed.

The new platinum service will see customers use a monthly plan ranging from Sh2,000 shillings and Sh10, 000 that comes with more data and minutes.

Safaricom’s Silvia Mulinge says the new service dubbed Safaricom Platinum will see subscribers enjoy discounts of up to 20 percent with Eatout restaurants, 20 percent off on all Helic lubricants at any shell station countrywide travel and events offers at Ticket Sasa and access to business lounges in major airports worldwide.

For Sh2, 000 a month one gets 6GB data bundle, 300 voice minutes, unlimited SMSs, while Sh5, 000 one gets 25GB, 1,500 voice minutes and unlimited text messages.

Those who spent Sh10, 000 a month also get to access business class lounges in major airports worldwide.

“The move is aimed at appreciating our premium customers who have felt neglected for a long time; they have been complaining that we forget them,” she said.

The telco hopes to increase their postpaid customers by 100 fold.

Safaricom Limited lost 0.7 percentage points to a market share of 71.9 percent in mobile subscriptions during July to September 2017 from 72.6 per cent registered during the previous period.

The firm had a total of 29,490,296 subscribers with 1,249,029 being post paid according to the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA).