Wanjigi named Presidential flag-bearer for Muite-led Safina Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi is now the presidential flag bearer of Safina Party having been officially endorsed by the National Delegates Convention (NDC).

Close to 2000 Delegates ratified the decision to endorse Wanjigi to battle it out with other presidential aspirants in the August 9th elections.

“I Jimi Richard Wanjigi do accept to be Safina party presidential candidate for the General elections scheduled for 9th August 2022.I will protect the moral conduct of the party in the campaign and governance, so help me God,” said Jimi Wanjigi while accepting the endorsement.

The delegates convention was graced by Deputy President William Ruto among other key allies in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Paul Muite, the esteemed party leader of Safina party thanked Ruto for attending the event, noting that the economic ideologies between the two political outfits marry.

Muite pointed out that it was time for Kenyans to liberate themselves from chains of poverty and economic suffering.

“For those who wonder why Safina is inclined to UDA is because of the vision that UDA has is identical with vision of Safina in as far as social economic status is concerned, “he said.