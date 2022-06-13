Wanjigi demands hearing date for his dispute with IEBC, says matter overdue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — Safina Party presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi’s lawyers have written to the electoral commission demanding for a date to hear a complaint the tycoon filed against the agency’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Wanjigi protested the move by Chebukati to lock him out of the August 9 presidential race terming it as discriminative.

“Since we filed our complaint, and despite our constant reminders, we have not heard from you when our compliant will be heard, the time and venue for hearing,” lawyers Nelson Osiemo said in a brief letter delivered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday.

He presented transcripts of his degree course instead of a certificate telling the commission he was due to graduate in December.

The presidential hopeful later presented a dispute that led to the disqualification of Umoja Summit Party presidential candidate Walter Mong’are who was reportedly cleared on the basis on transcripts.

Chebukati cleared Deputy President William Ruto (UDA/Kenya Kwanza), Raila Odinga (ODM), Prof George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and David Waigiga (Agano Party) locking out thirteen shortlisted candidates for failing to meet the set threshold.

Others locked out of the race include Thirdway Alliance’s Ekuru Aukot who contested unsuccessfully in 2013.