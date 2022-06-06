Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Drama as Wanjigi’s microphone switched off during exchange with Chebukati

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – There was drama at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday after Safina party presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi’s microphone was switched off during an exchange with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Wanjigi was protesting the move by the commission to disqualify him from the race due to lack of a degree certificate and took a microphone to confront Chebukati’s decision.

Moments later the microphone was switched off and Wanjigi was left saying ‘Haloo Haloo’.

“Do not cut me… Do not cut me. You should adhere to the constitution, you will not get away with it,” Wanjigi was heard saying before his mic went off.

According to IEBC, Wanjigi presented transcripts instead of a certificate and said that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from his Daystar university.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who analysed Wanjigi’s documents at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday, further said that Wanjigi did not meet the signatures requirement.

“You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to harmonize your signatures and come back,” Chebukati said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Abdullahi cleared to run for Wajir Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant Siyad Abdullahi is all set to compete with his political rivals for the seat after being...

45 mins ago

August Elections

Lusaka cleared to vie for Bungoma Governor Seat

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC declines to clear Wanjigi for lack of degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Safina presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi to contest in the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii Police recover pangas, reflector jacket hidden near IEBC offices

KISII, Kenya, Jun 6 – Police officers in Kisii on Monday recovered pangas and a reflector jacket hidden in a thicket near County Independent...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kang’ata suffers setback after IEBC declines to clear him

MURANGA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has suffered a setback after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to clear...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kidero cleared for Homa Bay Governor’s race despite EACC blacklist

HOMABAY, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to contest for the Homa...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Former Nyandarua governor cleared by IEBC despite being flagged by EACC

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi to run for office...

4 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to finalize clearance of Presidential Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday expected to conclude the registration process for presidential aspirants...

5 hours ago