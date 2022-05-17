Connect with us

Willis Otieno after being unveiled as Jimi Wanjigi's running mate in the Presidential election./ COURTESY

August Elections

Wanjigi chooses Lawyer Willis Otieno as his running mate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has unveiled lawyer Willis Otieno as his running mate in the August elections.

Wanjigi who is the Safina Party Presidential candidate announced Otieno as his running mate on Tuesday during a meeting with over 200 delegates.

“My running mate is a young man that I have walked a journey with. I want the young people to know that this is their government,” Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi insisted that it was the ripe season in the political arena to overhaul leadership of the country from dynasties.

He noted that his political rivals in the presidential race have wide experience but over time they have failed to deliver to Kenyans.

“This is a country that has for too long dealt with too few people. We don’t want to change the monkeys but also the forest. I want Kenyans to stand up and being counted, they can’t plan us,” Wanjigi noted.

While accepting the nomination by Wanjigi, Otieno rallied the youth to overwhelmingly vote for them come August 9th polls saying the hold the key to huge unemployment among the group.

“There is an opportunity for every young person in this country. I accept the nomination to be Jimi Wanjigi’s running mate,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
