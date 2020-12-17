Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Kenya to deport 14 citizens, mainly from Eastern Europe over illegal gambling trade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Kenya announced Thursday it was set to deport 14 citizens, mainly from Eastern Europe, who are in the country illegally.

The deportation orders were signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi in what officials in his office said is linked to the crackdown on illegal gambling activities in the country without licences.

“The orders have been signed for 14 citizens, they will be deported,” a top official said, “they are mainly from Eastern Europe.”

No names were immediately provided but authorities said the deportations are part of the wider crackdown by the government against gambling.

“They are in the country illegally with involvement in gambling and other illegal activities,” the official said.

[Developing story].

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Twitter cracks down on false posts about Covid vaccines

New York, United States, Dec 17- Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines beginning next week,...

8 mins ago

Africa

Tigray clamours for aid as conflict leaves hunger in its wake

Ayasu Gebriel, Ethiopia, Dec 17 – Tesfaye Berhe looked on with worry as his farmhands stripped leaves from sorghum stalks dried brown by the...

26 mins ago

Capital Health

424 COVID-19 Patients recover as 10 succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Ministry of Health said Wednesday 424 more patients had been cleared of the COVID-19 virus as 10 others...

4 hours ago

County News

Sonko impeachment: Daughter spent Sh4.6mn in New york trip

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The Senate on Wednesday heard of how the daughter of embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Agnes Saumu, spent Sh4.6...

4 hours ago

World

Europe pushes for vaccine rollout, US deaths hit new peak

Berlin, Germany, Dec 14 – European nations vowed Wednesday to get their coronavirus vaccination campaigns rolling before the end of the year, while the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Court orders Sonko impeachment proceedings to proceed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 The impeachment proceedings against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will have to proceed to completion after the court declined to halt...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Matungu by-election to be held in March 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The by-election for Matungu Constituency will be held in March 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has...

17 hours ago

County News

IPOA launches probe into police disruption of Sonko meeting on Riverside Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the recent police disruption of a meeting convened by...

18 hours ago