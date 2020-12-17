Kenya to deport 14 citizens, mainly from Eastern Europe over illegal gambling trade

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Kenya announced Thursday it was set to deport 14 citizens, mainly from Eastern Europe, who are in the country illegally.

The deportation orders were signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi in what officials in his office said is linked to the crackdown on illegal gambling activities in the country without licences.

“The orders have been signed for 14 citizens, they will be deported,” a top official said, “they are mainly from Eastern Europe.”

No names were immediately provided but authorities said the deportations are part of the wider crackdown by the government against gambling.

“They are in the country illegally with involvement in gambling and other illegal activities,” the official said.

[Developing story].