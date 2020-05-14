Connect with us

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga/FILE

Kenya

Omanga among 5 Ruto-leaning senators targeted in Jubilee purge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is among five legislators issued with ‘Show Cause’ letters for snubbing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting on Monday.

Senators Omanga, Mary Seneta, Naomi Wako, Victor Prengei and Iman Falhad are expected to explain why they did not attend the meeting.

Jubilee Party’s Director of Communications Alex Memus told Capital FM News the five could face a raft of disciplinary measures including expulsion from the party.

This comes a day after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were officially axed as Senate Majority Leader and Chief Whip respectively in line with the resolutions made during the controversial PG whose attendance has been called to question.

A formal communication on the changes was tabled in the house by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, effectively stripping Murkomen of the Majority seat which was allotted to West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio.

Murkomen however, protested the changes, saying they were made in bad faith, and accused the Speaker of acting under duress to endorse the changes.

“I don’t blame, you, I know you are acting under duress,” he said, in what sparked protests from several Senators including James Orengo, who accused him of undermining the Speaker.

Jubilee Party has 10 nominated senators.

Others include Senators Isaac Mwaura, Beth Mugo, Christine Zawadi, Alice Chepkorir and Farhiya Haji who assigned the party’s Deputy Chief Whip slot in the Senate.

The continued changes in Jubilee Party are seen as a political strategy meant to curtail Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the country and that of his close allies.

In this article:
