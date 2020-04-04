Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
27 people were reported missing after the Saturday landslide in remote villages at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties after flash floods.

Kenya

4 dead, 27 missing after mudslide in Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot border

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Four people were confirmed dead and 27 others were missing Sunday, following a landslide at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties, authorities said.

The landslide occurred on Saturday, following heavy rainfall that occasioned flash floods that washed away homes and business structures.

Rift Valley Regional County Commissioner George Natembeya on Sunday said at least 27 people, among them a police officer, were still missing.

“Majority of the people saw the water coming and managed to escape. The affected area had not rained,” he told Capital FM News.

The water came from the mountainous areas of Elgeyo Marakwet and swept away an entire shopping center, including a police post.

Kenya Red Cross said it was coordinating a search and rescue mission.

On Sunday, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said a team had been dispatched to the ground, coordinated by the Regional County Commissioner, with assurance on assistance to the affected families.

In November 2019, more than 50 people died in West Pokot County after the area was hit by landslides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dozens of families were left homeless after their houses were buried or swept away by floods in the remote villages in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the country.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011