Nairobi – Mombasa highway accidents claims 8 lives including 3 KDF officers

MAKUENI, Kenya, Dec 23 – 8 people died on Sunday in two separate accidents along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

In the first accident, three Kenya Defence Forces officers died after the driver of their lorry lost control.

Mukaa OCPD Charles Muthui said one officer died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries as they were being rushed to Machakos Level Five hospital.

Seven other army officers based at the Kahawa Barracks were injured and taken to the same hospital and later airlifted to Moi forces Memorial hospital, Nairobi for further treatment.

In the second accident, five people died near Kanga area, Tsavo, along Mombasa road.

The five were in two personal cars which collided head-on.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said all the people in the two vehicles perished.

“Both vehicles were over-speeding and overtaking,” said Maalim.

He cautioned drivers against reckless driving during this festive season.