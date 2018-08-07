Sustain war against terror, deter youths’ recruitment – Kimani

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya’s Special Eenvoy on Countering Violent Extremism, Martin Kimani, has called for sustained efforts in the war against terror and creation of opportunities to deter the youth from being recruited into terror cells.

Speaking during the commemoration of 20 years since the 1998 Nairobi US Embassy bombing on Tuesday, Kimani observed that this will mitigate the emergence of terror related-activities among the youth.

He revealed that the government has spent huge resources in countering terrorism activities and urged everyone to support the efforts.

“Twenty years later, Kenyans are proud to be fighting alongside our allies and friends for the safety and security of our families, our communities and our country,” he said.

“Our will as a people has been manifested in increased resources, coordination, training and implementation of government strategies to strengthen the operational means for countering terrorism,” he said.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec also hailed Kenyans for having risen with a stronger determination to stand together for freedom, justice and peace following the incident.

“In the moment and days that followed the blast, your heroism stands in tribute to compassion and to all that is best in humanity. I want to thank all those who helped to build and maintain this memorial,” he stated.

During the commemoration, survivors recounted the horror underwent after the blast.

“I could not exactly tell where I was, when I saw the white coats around me I remember thinking that these were angels,” another stated.

“When I discovered that I was blind, I was very bitter, very much enraged. I imagined that if I had met the men behind the bombing, I would have skinned them alive,” another survivor recounted.

Two hundred and thirteen people were killed in the Nairobi attack while 11 died in Dar es Salaam.

As the memorial was held, most of the survivors said they are yet to be compensated as promised, 20 years since the worst terror attack in the country’s history.

More than 5,000 were injured in the attack.

Authorities however insist all victims were compensated through funds provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The compensation cost was placed at Sh4.5 billion ($45 million), but many insist they did not get the funds.