We were unaware about Uhuru-Raila meet, say NASA co-principals

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula now say they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House.

The meeting was aimed at uniting Kenyans.

The trio in a statement released on Friday afternoon said that they got to learn of the meeting through the media.

“While we have always advocated for dialogue, as co-principals of the NASA coalition, we were not privy to the discussions at Harambee House,” read part of the statement.

Consequently the co-principals convened a meeting of the NASA Summit where they are expected to question Odinga on his deliberations with President Kenyatta and other political developments.

The meeting of Summit which is the top decision making organ of the Opposition alliance is slated to take place on Monday.

In a related development, the self-proclaimed NASA General Miguna Miguna through his Twitter handle, slammed the meeting between the two leaders terming it as betrayal to the fight for electoral justice.

Miguna who is still in Canada, stated that he will return to the country soon to continue fighting for fundamental structural and institutional changes.

“I will return to the country on March 26, 2018 so as to continue the struggle for electoral justice and the culture of impunity that both Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta now present,” he stated.

During the meeting between President Kenyatta and Odinga, they agreed to set aside their differences and unite the country.

Odinga, who was accompanied to the meeting by Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed and his daughter Winnie Odinga, said they are committed to working and looking into ways of solving the national discourse.

President Kenyatta said his foremost interest is to develop the country for all Kenyans and every effort is made to bridge the acrimony that characterizes our political differences.