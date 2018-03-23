Ex-Nairobi City Council workers fined Sh77mn over cemetery scam

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Two former officials of the Nairobi City Council have been fined Sh77 million after they were found guilty in the multi-million shilling cemetery land scandal.

Boniface Okero Misera former procurement officer and former surveyor Cephas Kamande Mwaura will pay the amount after trial magistrate Felix Kombo ruled the duo fraudulently acquired Sh10 million and Sh9.3 million respectively from the city council in February 2009.

Under the Economic Crimes Act, once found guilty of unlawfully acquiring the amount stated the court doubles it and then multiplies it by two.

In addition, the two will serve each a two year jail for the offense of wilfully failing to perform their duties by accepting the offer for the purchase of the cemetery land in Mavoko, Machakos County worth Sh283 million.

The magistrate however acquitted the two alongside former mayor Geoffrey Majiwa and another for the offence of conspiring to corruptly acquire Sh283 million from the Ministry of Local Government at the time.