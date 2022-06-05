Raila, Karua cleared for August 9 State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for in August 9 presidential polls.

Odinga was handed the clearance certificate by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday.

Speaking after the exercise, Odinga called on the electoral agency to play its role in a free and just manner to ensure credibility in the national elections.

Odinga further called on Kenyans to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the electioneering period even as he defended the media’s coverage of presidential campaigns as objective amid concerns of skewed reporting by a section of media houses.