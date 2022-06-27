Connect with us

Nyali Constituency CDF offices, where burglars broke into and stolen electronic items. /KNA

Kenya

Police probe burglary at Nyali CDF offices

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Nyali Sub- County, Mombasa County have launched an investigation into an incident in which area constituency Development Fund (CDF) were broken and electronic items stolen.

The Sub- County Police Commander, Daniel Mumasaba, told journalists that they have dusted the scene of the crime for forensic investigations, to establish the identity of the burglars.

“Our security team manning the compound in which the CDF office was domiciled found a man with a backpack walking out of the office and when they attempted to stop him, he jumped over the fence and fled,” added Mumasaba.

The Nyali Police Boss said six police officers manning the compound that has other government offices fired one bullet at the criminal, suspected to have accessed the building after climbing over the perimeter wall.

The compound guarded by the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (PCU) personnel, also has the area Deputy County Commissioner and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), among other government offices.

Mumasaba also indicated that they have collected CCTV footage and dusted the entire scene of crime with a view of conducting watertight evidence, to establish the identity of the men.

The criminals stole two TV sets stationed at the waiting lobby and one of the offices within the one story Nyali CDF office building.

“We cannot provide timelines to provide the finding of our investigations which we are certain, will yield results,” the OCPD added.

Separately Nyali Member of Parliament (MP), Mohamed Ali, called for speedy investigation into the incident, which he linked to his political rivals.

“We want police to conduct thorough investigations and identify those who were involved in the attack on my office,” Ali said, adding the criminals appeared to have a specific motive, wondering why they did not steal valuable items, including over 30 laptops worth a lot of money.

“They ransacked each of the offices before leaving with two television sets leaving behind laptops worth thousands of shillings. I want police to do a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book,” he added.

He alleged that the attack is the third to have occurred to his CDF offices since his election in 2017, without the perpetrators being arrested. 

Mombasa County UDA gubernatorial candidate, Hassan Omar, termed the attack as aimed at intimidating and muzzling dissenting voices in the politics of Mombasa County.

“They stole the two television sets to disguise the real intention. It was a systemic, preconceived and planned attack, aimed at instilling fear on Mohamed Ali and the UDA brigade,” added Omar.

The party senatorial candidate, Hamis Mwaguya, said the attack on the Nyali CDF offices was triggered by Ali’s political stand in the County. “No amount of intimidation and other forms of threats will deter our resolve to emancipate Mombasa people from bad governance,” added Mwaguya.

