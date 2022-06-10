Connect with us

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Mutura. /COURTESY

County News

Nairobi Assembly to hold special sitting to pass budget

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura on Thursday said a special sitting will be convened in order to pass the County’s budget for the financial year 2022/2023, after he adjourned the assembly indefinitely due to the August elections.

This is because the Assembly’s Budget Committee had not completed the budget making process by the time the Assembly was adjourned.

Speaker Mutura said the Committee has already retreated to Mombasa to harmonize the estimates so as to be in line with the sector requirements, as well as the County Allocation of Revenue Bill passed by Senate.

The Speaker assured that there is no cause for alarm, saying a special sitting will be gazetted to allow members pass the budget.

“Once the committee returns with their report next week, we shall invoke the provisions of Standing Order 30 and convene a special sitting to consider and approve the estimates,” Mutura stated.

He said a similar sitting will apply to any other urgent business that may arise while the Assembly is on the ‘Sine Die’ recess.

Mutura explained that he had to adjourn the house so as to allow members seeking fresh mandate to campaign within the IEBC timelines.

Mutura also took the opportunity to thank ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving him an opportunity to serve as the third Speaker for the Nairobi County Assembly.

“When I joined in August 2020, I found a divided House. I am glad that I managed to bring together all factions and we leave a united Assembly,” he stated.

