UDA secures a majority in Nairobi City Assembly at 36, ODM wins 35 seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) appeared to have won a majority in the Nairobi City County Assembly after securing 36 seats, followed by the ODM party which bagged 35 seats.

The ruling Jubilee Party which controlled the City Hall only managed 5 seats down from 43 in previous Assembly.

Wiper garnered 4 seats, Chama Cha Kazi secured a single seat while two members were elected as independents.

Two wards including Utawala and Kwa Reuben however did not hold elections for assembly representatives which were rescheduled for August 23, 2022.

Members elected on UDA include Michael Njoroge (Karura), Fredrick Njoroge (Kawangware), Anthony Kiragu (Waithaka), Peter Mwangi (Uthiru Ruthimitu), Eric Kiogora (Riruta), DNG Ngibuini (Woodley), Deonysias Waithira (Githurai), Clement Gatune (Kahawa West), Stephen Kimani (Zimmerman) and Mukiri Muriuki (Kahawa).

Others are Samora Mwaura (Clay City), Sam Kago (Mwiki), Jasho Ngaruiya (Kasarani), Carrington Heho (Njiru), Karis James Karanja (Ruai), Allan Gathuku (Dandora I), Paul Mathu Njambi (Dandora III), Paul Kariuki (Kayole North), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central), James Karanja (Matopeni Spring Valley), Mark Mugambi (Umoja I), Martin Warobi (Mowlem) and Patrick Macharia (Maringo Hamza).

The party also reported win in Viwandani where Aaron Wangare clinched the seat while Paul Ndung’u Petit won in Pumwani, Hashim Kamau (California), John Kwenya (Nairobi Central), Chege Mwaura (Ngara), Peter Wahinya (Pangani), Gerald Mukuru (Ziwani), Simon Maina Mugo (Landi Mawe), Waithera Chege (Nairobi South), Mark Thiga Ruiyi (Hospital), Susan Kavaya (Mlango Kubwa), Joseph Ndung’u (Kiamaiko) and Mtumishi Chris Wanjohi (Komarock).

On the other side of the house, ODM’s Alvin Olando won Kitisuru, Stephen Gitau (Parklands Highridge), Suleiman Malenya (Kangemi), Maurice Ochieng (Mountain View), Moses Ogeto (Kilimani), Kennedy Sakwa (Gatina), Robert Alai (Kileleshwa), Clarence Munga (Kabiro), Anthony Muthoni (Karen), Jared Akama (Mugumoini), Abbas Khalif (South C) and Rex Omolleh (Nairobi West).

Others are Kennedy Oyugi (Nyayo Highrise), Lawi Otieno (Sarangombe), Rosemary Shitote (Makina), Samson Ooko Jera (Lindi), Evans Nyangicha (Imara Daima), David Odhiambo (Dandora IV), Colins Omondi (Kayole South), Stazo Angila (Upper Savannah), David Magoba (Lower Savannah) and Ricardo Nyantika (Embakasi).

In Umoja II Shadrack Namuyu emerged the winner, Peter Imwatok won Makongeni, Ahmed Barbar (Eastleigh North), Nicholas Juma (Eastleigh South), Fuad Mohamed (Airbase) and Godfrey Majiwa (Babadogo).

Others are Abel Atito (Utalii), Oscar Otieno (Mathare North), Victor Ochola (Lucky Summer), Absolom Onyango (Korogocho), Wilfred Odalo (Mabatini), Peter Oluoch (Huruma) and Redson Otieno (Ngei).

Jubilee’s five MCAs are Cyrus Mugo (Ngando), Kados Paul Kigwathi (Mihango), Robert Mbatia (Kariobangi South), Silas Matara (Dandora II) and Anthony Kimemia (Harambee).

Those who won on a Wiper ticket are John Musila (Lindi), Scolastica Mande (Kwa Reuben), Musango Maithya (Pipeline) and Moses Mutinda (Kware).

Martin Mbugua (Mutuini) was elected on a Chama Cha Kazi ticket.