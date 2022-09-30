Connect with us

Kenya

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ng’ondi revokes Azimio house leadership list

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Assembly Speaker Ken Ng’ondi has revoked the purported list of the Azimio One Kenya coalition party house leadership which he read out yesterday, claiming he was mislead.

The list which he read shortly after being sworn in indicated that Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok will be the majority Leader, to be deputized by Laini Saba MCA John Ndile.

The list also indicated that Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto as the Majority Whip and Upper Savannah MCA Stazo Omungala as his deputy, while nominated member Catherine Okoth was to represent in the County Assembly Board.

Speaker Ng’ondi has however dismissed the list, saying it didn’t originate from the nominating party as required by the standing orders.

“The purported nomination is hereby revoked and the offices remain vacant until official communication from the nominating party formally presents it’s list of leadership in accordance with the standing orders,” Ng’ondi stated.

According to Ng’ondi the list was provided when he was not properly in office and that the communication didn’t constitute the business for the day as per the gazette notice, hence invalid.

The Speaker also directed that investigations be conducted and stern disciplinary measures be taken against officers who conspired to mislead the Speaker.

