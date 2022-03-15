The time has come to represent the Hustler nation, Ruto declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the time was opportune for him to lead the hustler nation in the country.

Ruto while giving his acceptance speech in Kasarani on Tuesday stated he will not bow out in the August elections saying he will fight to the very end.

“I am ready and determined and will give you a campaign that you will all be proud of,” he stated.

Ruto pointed out that UDA party will be ready and willing to join hands with other alliances in a bid to edge out their competitors in the August elections.

The Deputy President noted that with the largest political party in the country that boast around 7 million supporters, he stood above the rest.

“UDA is a party where you will not be asked about your father’s name or to give your bank account. This is the party for every Kenyan from every walk of life,” he observed.

While elaborating his journey of leadership, the UDA Party leader insisted that he was well cut out for the race amidst his competitors.

Ruto thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for the political journey they have walked together in the ten-year term since 2013.

“I obliged when the President asked me to give him space to work on his personal legacy as the 4th President of Kenya,” said Ruto.

This is even as he lamented of being alienated since 2018 with the formation of handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga.

Even so he alluded it was a blessing disguise as it enabled him to solidify his support across the country.

“That’s when I was pushed to the periphery of a government I participated in building, however this gave me time to interact with common wananchi,” he said.