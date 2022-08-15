Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's president-elect vowed to reach out to 'all leaders'

August Elections

Deep State, No! It is the people who hire or fire govts, I have been vindicated – Ruto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto says the just concluded general election has vindicated him and termed his victory as a testament that it is the people who decide who leads them and not the deep state.

Addressing the media at the Bomas of Kenya after being declared the winner, the DP said they have all along known that the will of the people cannot be subverted.

He emphasized that the much hyped ‘deep state’ and ‘the system’ is an imagination that does not exist in reality.

“I think this election has vindicated us. It has shown clearly it is the people who hire and fire governments. It is not the ‘deep state’ and ‘the system’ that determines. We are vindicated on that,” he said.

He further pointed out that the highlight of the campaign was for the first time it was not laced by ethnic lines.

“What happened this evening was unfortunate and it was an attempt to role back our progress. The conduct of IEBC was phenomenal. I Am yet to see anyone say what was declared was not on the portal,” he stated. “Even as I came to Bomas it was only anyone who was in the moon who didn’t know the results.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges to allow opposition space to promote accountability

Ruto who was declared President-Elect on Monday after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49 per cent) said that he will collaborate with all parties noting that the...

13 mins ago

August Elections

I called Raila, we agreed whatever the outcome, we should have a conversation – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto says that he called his main rival Raila Odinga on Monday morning where they agreed that...

24 mins ago

August Elections

Lawyers differ on Chebukati decision to declare Ruto President-Elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of lawyers in the country have differed on whether Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati says 2 commissioners, CEO injured; decries arbitrary arrests

Chebukati said that he had suffered intimidation and harassment from different quarters in his quest to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

47 mins ago

August Elections

Celebrations rock Nyeri as Ruto named President-elect

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Celebrations rocketed Karatina town following the announcement of William Ruto as the president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

49 mins ago

August Elections

It is not over until it is over: Karua says on Ruto presidential win

NAIROBI, Aug 15 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua has hinted at challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory. On...

59 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chaos rock Kisumu, Mathare, other parts of Nairobi after IEBC declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Chaos rocked various parts of the country Monday, after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the President-Elect...

59 mins ago

August Elections

William Ruto: From chicken hawker to Kenya’s president-elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-elect William Ruto is one of Kenya’s wealthiest men but has long portrayed himself as “hustler-in-chief” — the champion...

1 hour ago