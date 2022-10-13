Connect with us

Hustler Women Brigade Movement (HWBM) Chairperson Caroline Nyambura addressing the press at Mang Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday October 13, 2022.

Hustler Lobby Demand fair share of Government Slots in Ruto govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Hustler Women Brigade Movement (HWBM) wants the government to not only appoint leaders who understand the plight of Mama Mbogas but also do effective representation across all levels.

Speaking to the press on Thursday at a hotel in Nairobi, HWBM Chairperson Caroline Nyambura stated that the Government should consider appointing the founder of HWBM Esther Mukiri Thuranira so that she can develop strategies and involve all women through the movement’s main agenda of transforming the country through mama Mboga and small enterprises.

During the event, Nyambura revealed that the Movement has over 5000 hustler women in the 47 counties in Kenya.

“Women and Youths are facing many challenges and this called upon us as Hustler Women to come together and discuss solutions to ease the life of everyone in the country,” she stated.

The Chairperson also added that in order to sustain the unity and economy of Kenya, there is a need for the government to include women in their agendas.

“A government of hustlers is one that has plans to build and maintain infrastructures like health facilities and schools, create job opportunities for the Youths and women and maintain peace and order,” she reiterated.

Nyambura also congratulated the current government for leading well and encouraged the administration to lead without tribalism and favouritism.

She revealed that the movement had plans to collaborate with the government to build the country’s economy through their small business enterprises and fight corruption in Kenya through appropriate ways formulated by the Government.

“We plead with the government to make sure that the hustlers’ funds reach us on time when the cabinet will be formed,” she urged.

According to the Chairperson, the movement called upon the government to create jobs cleaning service jobs in the county government of Nairobi.

Nyambura further encouraged the youths to maintain discipline in school, avoid drug and alcohol abuse in order to avoid mental damages and deaths caused by the said drugs.

At the same time, HWBM Secretary Jane Wanjiru expressed the movement’s faith in the government to reduce the high cost of living that is currently bedeviling the citizens of Kenya.

Nevertheless, in correlation to high cost of living, the movement thanked the government for putting measures in protecting and maintaining infrastructures that ensure the lives of Kenyans is simple and affordable. 

