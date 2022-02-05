Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta (left), Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju (centre) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) after a meeting with MPs at State House on January 13, 2021. /PSCU.

Top stories

It’s gloves off as Uhuru declares the start of Jubilee campaigns

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the start of Jubilee campaigns, after months of uncertainty in the ruling party which does not intend to field a presidential candidate in the August elections.

Kenyatta, whose second and final term ends in August has lately given clear signals he is keen to have Opposition chief Raila Odinga and not his Deputy William Ruto who started campaigns in 2018 as soon as they were voted in for a second term.

“If anyone asks you where Jubilee has ben in the near past, just tell them we had gone to work to serve Kenyans,” he told a meeting of Jubilee legislators at State House, Nairobi ahead of a National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for later this month.

A statement issued by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju stated that Jubilee will not field a presidential candidate, and will instead “support a presidential candidate with whom we share common ideals, who will treat us with respect and whom we can form the next government as an anchor partner to continue with the work done during the last 10 years.”

“Jubilee has been silent because it has been at work. Now that the political season is with us, it’s moving into politics,” Kenyatta said.

Despite Kenyatta exiting the political scene after completing his 10-year constitutional term as the head of state, the party has agreed to have him steer the party in the 2022 general elections.

The meeting at Statehouse comes days before the party’s National Delegates Convection slated on February 25 and 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The delegates conference is expected to ratify support for  Odinga in the presidential race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyatta fell out with his Deputy Ruto when he started campaigning and using public platforms to discredit the ruling party.

Ruto stormed out of the party after he was declared persona non grata, taking with him some members including elected leaders.

He took over the Party for Development and Reforms (PDR), a Jubilee coalition member and rebranded the formation of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) triggering a mass exodus.

Ruto has intensified campaigns countrywide, often declaring his confidence of winning the election while dismissing the support Odinga is getting from the ruling party and the government.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila takes break from campaigns to attend AU meeting as Ruto jets back from Dubai

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4- Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has taken a break from his presidential campaigns to attend the African Union...

22 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC maintains Degree requirements for political aspirants

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 3 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that the degree requirements for any aspirants vying for the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DAP-allied MPs dismiss Mudavadi’s bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Members of Parliament who have ditched ANC and Ford Kenya parties to join Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K)...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jubilee drops the last of Ruto’s remnants in House committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Six legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been formally ejected from their respective committees. The ejection lawmakers...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muthama dismisses OKA’s third force posturing, says alliance pro-Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Chairperson Johnson Muthama has dismissed One Kenya Alliance (OKA) push to build a third...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Odinga’s campaign jittery as Azimio overshadows messaging

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga’s campaign team has expressed concerns over the constant queries regarding the...

3 days ago

Kenya

UDA invites aspirants to apply for the nomination of President, Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – The United Democratic Alliance is welcoming applications from aspirants interested in seeking its ticket for various seats in the...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila pledges to eradicate discrimination during town hall session in Nyandarua

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday drummed up support for his Azimio La Umoja Movement...

4 days ago