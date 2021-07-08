Connect with us

The firs batch of Team Kenya to the Olympics Games in Japan was flagged off on July 8, 2o21 by President Uhuru Kenyatt at State House, Nairobi

Kenya

Team Kenya: Tokyo here we come

Published

NAIROBI, 8th July 2021 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the national team to the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics to represent the country well by being good brand ambassadors.

The President told the contingent of 113 athletes to uplift Kenya’s reputation in the community of nations by being disciplined and carrying themselves with dignity.

“I ask you to be great ambassadors of our country. I expect you to work hard and together as Team Kenya towards building a stronger sporting sector and to bring glory to your country which I believe thereafter will inspire and nurture those who come in future,” the President said.

The Head of State spoke on Thursday at State House, Nairobi when he handed over the national flag to Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Team Kenya to the delayed Summer Games will be captained by rugby player Andrew Amonde who received the flag on behalf of the team from President Kenyatta.

Once again, the President reiterated the Government’s commitment to the development of sports in the country saying, the sector promotes the values of hardwork and service to the nation.

“The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is another opportunity for us to promote these qualities that position us for success in the sporting world,” the President told the athletes and assured them of continued Government support throughout the games.

He congratulated the team for qualifying to represent the country, and wished the athletes success in Japan saying Kenya, is counting on them to win trophies.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I wish each and every one of you success as you head to Tokyo. We all look forward to welcoming you back home to celebrate your win at the 2020 Olympics,” the President said.

The President thanked Team Kenya’s sponsors led by East African Breweries (EABL) and Safaricom for their continued investment in sports. The two indigenous Kenyan corporates have sponsored kits to be used by Team Kenya during its stay in the Japan.

Presenting the team to the President, Sports CS Amina Mohamed announced that for the first time in the history of Kenya’s participation in the Summer Games, the Tokyo-bound athletes are fully kitted for the entire duration of the Olympics.

“This is an accomplishment which, we hope, will promote the team’s morale and enhance our image on the global stage,” CS Amina said in reference to kits sponsored by EABL and Safaricom.

The Sports CS informed the Head of State that the country’s 2020 Olympics team had undergone a rigorous selection process and exuded confidence of good results.

Japan’s ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie and his spouse joined the President Kenyatta at the flag presentation ceremony that was also attended by several senior Government officials led by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo.

