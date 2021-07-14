Connect with us

Suspect who confessed to killing 12 children arrested in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who has allegedly confessed to having killed 12 children.

According to Nairobi Police boss Augustine Nthumbi, the suspect led the detectives to a thicket in Westlands where bodies of two children were recovered.

Nthumbi told Capital FM News that the suspect was being interrogated for more information on the other bodies. “The exercise has not ended. Let us wait a bit because he is confessing to having killed 12 children.”

The suspect was arrested following investigations on the disappearance of some of the children from an approved school in Kabete.

