Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Intel and JWL team up to offer teacher training in marginalized areas

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – 100 Teachers from 26 local schools in marginalized communities of the Kalobeyei settlement and Kakuma Refugee Camp in the Turkana region of Northern Kenya have been selected to join an internationally accredited and certified teacher training program.

The training which will run until December is a collaboration between Intel Corporation, Jesuit Worldwide Learning (JWL) and AsyTec a local Original Equipment Manufacturer.

The selected teachers will undergo a six-month free professional training course which will be delivered through a blended learning approach integrating face-to-face and eLearning sessions, with the support of online faculty from around the globe, as well as that of local onsite facilitators.

Speaking at the launch of the training program in Kakuma, Dennis Momanyi, Representative in Kakuma at JWL said, “We are applying global best practice in this teacher training programme. Our aim is to shift the role of a teacher from the traditional or conventional approach of presenting information to students in the form of a classroom lecture, to a facilitator role.”

Adding: To achieve this shift, a teacher must go beyond acquiring technical skills to transforming their perception of teaching and learning altogether. It means the role of a teacher shifts to a facilitator’s role to motivate, instruct, coach, or lead the learning process. We are also training teachers to learn how to use instructional media and technologies to create rich, meaningful and diverse learning experiences.”

Each teacher participating in this training will enjoy access to a new, connected laptop courtesy of Intel Corporation and AsyTec a local Intel Partner during the course to support this novel eLearning initiative. The collaboration with Jesuit Worldwide Learning is part of the Intel Rise initiative which aims to use technology to support communities combat the effects of Covid-19. By partnering with JWL, Intel is deliberate in its efforts to facilitate access to online learning and improve student learning experiences in marginalized communities.

Around 258 million children and youth are out of school, according to a research by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics. Learning technologies extend the reach of education and this applied, six-month course will integrate best practices of online and onsite facilitation. It will culminate with a practicum through which learners will apply educational principles and practices to address a collective concern within their local community.

Jesuit Worldwide Learning (JWL) has an established track record of delivering teacher training programs in marginalized communities in the last ten years. The program was developed in response to the overwhelming desire and need for learning and education at all levels within refugee and other marginalized communities. Among other course content, the training will integrate Intel® Skills for Innovation framework which helps educators use technology to embrace new ways of teaching from any location and to adapt instructional technology to meet future needs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To facilitate the transformation from teacher-centered to learner-centered approach, teachers typically require specific training and ongoing support. One of the key observations is that successful teacher training often integrates different forms of online and offline learning into wider blended learning designs. These incorporate mentoring and peer support mechanisms and draw on learner-centered pedagogies.

JWL’s professional certificate courses have been developed within the framework of Ignatian Pedagogy which seeks to develop the whole person, with learning structured around the concept of experience, reflection and action. The curricula for this teacher training program will incorporate two internationally accredited tracks offering 24-week Learning Facilitator Course and 8-weeks course on eEducation Tools.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Armed and dangerous Corporal Caroline Kangogo

NAIROBI, Kenya, 7 July 2021 – Police are looking for a female police officer accused of killing two people, among them her colleague in...

15 mins ago

Headlines

I will provide for my unborn baby: Lusaka

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has offered to provide upkeep for his unborn child after a pregnant woman sued him...

27 mins ago

Fifth Estate

CJ Koome’s speech during inaugural sitting of the Supreme Court

I extend my appreciation and gratitude to everyone, representatives of the various actors and state organs in the justice sector, learned counsel, members of...

52 mins ago

Corona Virus

China’s vaccination drive inspires world to combat COVID-19, says Kenyan scholar

NAIROBI, July 7 (Xinhua) — The significant milestone China has attained in inoculating its citizens against COVID-19 has invigorated efforts to contain the pandemic...

2 hours ago

County News

Uhuru’s Nairobi night tour; opens 5 hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday night commissioned five new hospitals in Nairobi County and directed them to offer 24...

3 hours ago

World

Passenger plane wreckage found in eastern Russia, 28 feared dead

Moscow (AFP), Jul 6 – Search teams on Tuesday found wreckage of a passenger plane carrying 28 people that had disappeared in Russia’s remote...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Muruatetu case: Supreme Court rules death penalty applicable as discretionary maximum punishment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – The decision in the famous Muruatetu case did not outlaw the death penalty, which is still applicable as a...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Appeals Court stops swearing in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – The appellate court has stopped the swearing in of Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu as the substantive Governor. Appellate...

22 hours ago