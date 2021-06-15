Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

TSC commits Sh1bn to support teachers’ CBC training

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has budgeted  Sh.1 billion to train teachers on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) under the 2021/22 financial year. 

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia on Tuesday said more than 100,000 teachers had been trained since the beginning of the year in readiness for CBC implementation in Grade 5 in July.

“The TSC continues to train teachers in readiness for the phased CBC implementation. Particularly, we have this year trained more than 100,000. I wish to thank the National Treasury for allocating the Commission Sh1 billion for the CBC teacher training in the next financial year. So far, we have trained 156,000 teachers in primary schools on CBC and we hope that this transition will continue without any interruption,” Macharia said.

She further stated that once relevant parties agree on the changes regarding the registration requirements to suit the CBC a date of implementation will clearly be spelt out in a manner that will ensure a seamless transition from the 8-4-4 education system to the new Competence Based Curriculum.

“Such reforms will be implemented in a methodical, systematic and phased manner that will not disadvantage any past or present graduate of a valid education degree. When we have changes and reforms in the education sector, if these changes affect the lowest level, then we expect a ripple effect to the highest level,” she said.

Macharia added that teachers were ready and prepared to accommodate the task of handling more than one million learners in the spirit of government’s 100 percent transition initiative.

Macharia spoke during the launch of Form One Selection by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Magoha said after a thorough form one selection process, all the candidates have been placed to various public secondary schools across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Of the 1,179,192 candidates that sat the 2020 KCPE Examination, 1,171,265 have been placed in secondary schools. This is after excluding inmates, over age candidates, and candidates from refugee camps. We have therefore placed all candidates in secondary schools in keeping with our 100 percent transition policy from primary to secondary education,” said Magoha.

“In the selection, we have strictly applied the principles of equity, fairness, merit, transparency, inclusiveness and affirmative action in placing candidates to each school category,” he added.

CS Magoha further pointed that all candidates who scored 400 and above marks will all join national schools with boys leading at 18,848 followed closely by the girls at 17,406.

Other students were selected to join Special Needs Education, Extra County Schools, County Schools and Sub-County Schools.

“In the placement, the majority of candidates who scored 400 Marks and above were placed in National or Extra County schools of their choice. The Special 21 Needs candidates were also placed in the regular schools of their preference, while others were placed in special schools based on their disability categories on merit and choice,” he added.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March this year under strict COVID-19 protocols.

They are expected to report to secondary schools by August 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Far-right Jerusalem march tests new Israeli government

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 15 – Police blocked roads in Jerusalem on Tuesday as Jewish ultranationalists prepared to march through the city’s annexed east, inflaming...

5 mins ago

County News

Treasury to release Sh39bn to counties to avert a shutdown

VNAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Tuesday said the ministry will disburse Sh39 billion to counties by the...

2 hours ago

World

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

Jalalabad (Afghanistan) (AFP), Jun 15 – At least five polio workers were shot dead in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday, officials said, in the latest attack...

2 hours ago

County News

Newly placed Form 1s to report by August 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15- Over one million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations are expected to report to...

3 hours ago

County News

Ag Nairobi Governor Kananu appears before KRA team over Sh3.4bn tax arrears

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has appeared before the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Investigation and Enforcement team in response...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenya to reopen Mogadishu embassy ‘as soon as possible’

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Kenya said Monday it will honour Somalia’s invitation to restore diplomatic ties and reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, marking...

4 hours ago

Headlines

At least 15 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia army camp

MOGADISHU, Somalia Jun 15 – At least 15 army recruits died Tuesday when a suicide bomber attacked a military training camp in Mogadishu, Somalia,...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

China dismisses NATO’s claim as continuation of Cold War mentality, bloc politics

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) on Monday rejected NATO’s claim of presenting “systemic challenges,” saying it...

5 hours ago