President Kenyatta mourns Mama Dorcas Ntimama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama who passed on Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

Mama Dorcas was wife to the late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Mama Dorcas Ntimama as a gracious woman who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of the society.

The President said Mama Dorcas always built strong bonds of friendship, which ensured harmony and peace in her community.

“It is heartbreaking that we’ve lost Mama Dorcas. As a nation, we are grateful for her many of service to Kenya especially in Narok where, with her late husband the Hon Ole Ntimama, they offered leadership and service to the community for many years.

“For those of us that interacted with Mama Dorcas, we shall miss her maternal demeanor and welcoming smile that made everyone around her comfortable,,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to grant the family fortitude and grace to bear the loss of their matriarch.

“Losing a parent is never easy, may you find solace in the lovely memories you shared with your dear mother and may she rest in eternal peace,” the President condoled with the Ntimama family.