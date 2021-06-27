Connect with us

Capital News
Dr David Matsanga is the Chairman of Pan African Forum. He is a Political Scientist and International Conflict Resolution Expert.

World

Pan African Forum convenes post-COVID-19 Business Investment Summit in Mombasa 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27 -The Pan African Forum is set to hold a virtual summit on COVID-19 and post COVID-19.

The summit will bring together policy experts and activists from various African countries to explore solutions for the COVID-19 economic effects in the continent.

The summit will be held on Juky 2, 2021 at the Whitesands hotel in Mombasa.

“This critical conversation at this Pan African Business and Investment session is to bring together policy experts and activists to explore how the African countries and its partners can work together to deliver economic solutions for people and the planet during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Matsanga, the main Convenor of the event.

Professor PLO Lumumba, Prof. Jared Onyari, Simon EKPA, Edward Kusewa, Dr. Joseph Nyanchama, Miriam Ogutu, Samuel Tarwish, Sean Wesonga and Douglas Bundi are among key speakers.
Economies across the continent are battered by the COVID-19 pandemic that started last year with no end in sight.

While some countries have resorted to more borrowing to stay afloat, others have no credit standing, making them vulnerable to total economic collapse.

As developed economic report more than 60 per cent vaccination drives, most countries in Africa, including Kenya are still on less than 2 per cent.

“Global solidarity has been put to test during the COVID-19 era,” Dr Matsanga said, “we’ve seen some great success stories but the failures are many from the unequal.”
Africa’s ability and willingness to work together, he said, will determine the future.

“Without greater global solidarity and African cultural initiatives, we are unlikely to rise to the challenges of health changes, poverty and global inequality that COVID-19 has brought to Africa,” Dr Matsanga said.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs early this year called out World economic giants for failing to share their vaccines with poor nations.

“It must be known that as it stands today, the covid-19 pandemic is a huge burden of crises being shouldered by the poorest and least powerful nations among us in the world and Africa,” Matsanga said, “African businesses and economic meltdown must be discussed and find out how businesspeople can be helped on this journey. COVID-19 has destroyed most of business ethics in the world.”

