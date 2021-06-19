Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Kirubi’s children to set up a foundation in his honor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Businessman Chris Kirubi’s children will honor their father’s legacy by setting up the Chris Kirubi Foundation that will support initiatives he passionate about. 

His daughter, Mary-Ann Kirubi Musangi, while eulogizing his father during his funeral at his Bendor farm in Murang’a, noted that the foundation will focus on four areas among them education and mentorship for the youth.

She said that health will form another key pillar of the foundation under which they will seek to build capacity for diabetes and cancer treatment in Kenya.

In partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, The Chris Kirubi Foundation will focus on educating, training, and offering technology solutions.

“I have a letter written by the Massachusetts General Hospital to our Ministry of Health stating that they would like to partner with us to educate, train and offer solutions to technology because that is what we lack in this country and we have to get the medical care up,” she affirmed.

The foundation will also focus on innovation and technology as well as agriculture.

“Innovation and on technology is definitely among the pillars, my father loved and believed in agriculture as a base of employment for the youth in Kenya,” she added,

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Fiona Kirubi eulogises her father as admirable, hardworking

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Businessman Chris Kirubi’s youngest daughter, Fiona Kirubi, has mourned his father as an admirable hardworking man who taught her...

21 mins ago

World

Ultraconservative cleric Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Tehran (AFP), Jun 18 – Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner Saturday of Iran’s presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Industrialist Chris Kirubi laid to rest at his Bendor estate in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Industrialist Chris Kirubi has been laid to rest at his Bendor Estate in Murang’a County. The ceremony on Saturday...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kirubi’s personal doctor describes him as strong, extraordinary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The late Industrialist and businessman Chris Kirubi’s personal oncologist Dr. Lipika Goyal has described him as a charming and...

5 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral is currently underway at his Bendor estate in Gatanga, Murang’a county where family members,...

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta advocates for democratization of multilateral organizations

ANTALYA, Turkey, Jun 19 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the democratization of multilateral organizations so as to ensure inclusivity in decision-making. The...

7 hours ago

Focus on China

China opens Party history exhibition ahead of CPC centenary

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) — An exhibition on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened on Friday in Beijing as part...

9 hours ago

Africa

Friends, foes and fractures: Ethiopia in the Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 19 – Ethiopia has projected power in the Horn of Africa for centuries, remaining fiercely independent as the rest of the...

10 hours ago