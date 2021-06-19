Kirubi’s children to set up a foundation in his honor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Businessman Chris Kirubi’s children will honor their father’s legacy by setting up the Chris Kirubi Foundation that will support initiatives he passionate about.

His daughter, Mary-Ann Kirubi Musangi, while eulogizing his father during his funeral at his Bendor farm in Murang’a, noted that the foundation will focus on four areas among them education and mentorship for the youth.

She said that health will form another key pillar of the foundation under which they will seek to build capacity for diabetes and cancer treatment in Kenya.

In partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, The Chris Kirubi Foundation will focus on educating, training, and offering technology solutions.

“I have a letter written by the Massachusetts General Hospital to our Ministry of Health stating that they would like to partner with us to educate, train and offer solutions to technology because that is what we lack in this country and we have to get the medical care up,” she affirmed.

The foundation will also focus on innovation and technology as well as agriculture.

“Innovation and on technology is definitely among the pillars, my father loved and believed in agriculture as a base of employment for the youth in Kenya,” she added,